Deepika Padukone Continues Setting Fashion Goals With Her Maternity Style

Garima Das
Deepika Padukone gave maternity fashion goals in this sleek black bodycon dress that she donned for the pre-release event of 'Kalki 2898 AD'. She completed her look with a pair of black heels, accessories and minimal makeup.
Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone wore this heavily embellished gorgeous purple Torani saree to attend Anant Ambani's sangeet. It features hand-embroidered pearls, zari, and dori embellishments.
Deepika opted for a floral top and pair of denim pants for an outing. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers.
The expectant mother exuded a radiant glow in this bright yellow dress that she wore for an event of her skincare brand. She kept her makeup minimal and wore a pair of earrings and tied her hair in a low bun.
Deepika went for a geeky look in a white T-shirt, blue distressed jeans and an oversized black blazer with white stripes. She kept her hair open.
Deepika flaunted her baby bump in a black bodycon dress that she paired with a denim mid-jacket. She wore a pair of white shoes and kept her hair open.
Deepika Padukone won hearts with her stunning red attire that she wore for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding. She wore a bindi, sindoor, adorned her hair with gajras and wore heavy jewellery to complete her classy look.