Deepika Padukone Continues Setting Fashion Goals With Her Maternity Style

Garima Das

Deepika Padukone gave maternity fashion goals in this sleek black bodycon dress that she donned for the pre-release event of 'Kalki 2898 AD'. She completed her look with a pair of black heels, accessories and minimal makeup.

Deepika Padukone Instagram

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone wore this heavily embellished gorgeous purple Torani saree to attend Anant Ambani's sangeet. It features hand-embroidered pearls, zari, and dori embellishments. 

Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika opted for a floral top and pair of denim pants for an outing. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers.

Deepika Padukone Instagram

The expectant mother exuded a radiant glow in this bright yellow dress that she wore for an event of her skincare brand. She kept her makeup minimal and wore a pair of earrings and tied her hair in a low bun.

Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika went for a geeky look in a white T-shirt, blue distressed jeans and an oversized black blazer with white stripes. She kept her hair open.

Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika flaunted her baby bump in a black bodycon dress that she paired with a denim mid-jacket. She wore a pair of white shoes and kept her hair open.

Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone won hearts with her stunning red attire that she wore for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding. She wore a bindi, sindoor, adorned her hair with gajras and wore heavy jewellery to complete her classy look.

Deepika Padukone Instagram

How To Style An Indigenous Saree? Taapsee Pannu Gives Some Unique Styles

Read More