Carlos Alcaraz Title Defence At Wimbledon 2024: A Tale Of Grit And Glory

Outlook Sports Desk
First round, first time coming to the SW19 as defending champion, Carlos Alcaraz faced the world no. 269 Mark Lajak. Despite a nervy performance, the Spaniard secured a 7-6(3), 7-5, 6-2 victory.
Carlos Alcaraz smoothly sailed through to the third round after defeating Aleksandar Vukic in straight sets, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2, 6-2.
The round of 32 at Wimbledon proved to be a major scare for the defending champion. Carlos Alcaraz managed to secure a thrilling five-set victory against Frances Tiafoe 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2 to advance to the last 16 executing a superb backhand winner in the tiebreaker.
The 21-year-old delivered big shots at pivotal moments to fend off Ugo Humbert and advance to the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 victory on Centre Court.
It was a tought battle against Tommy Paul! Alcaraz faced a tough challenge but he rallied after dropping the first set to defeat 12th seed Paul in their Wimbledon quarter-final, winning 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.
Just one victory away from securing his second consecutive Wimbledon title and fourth major championship, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-7 (1), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in the men's singles semi-finals at Centre Court.
And, in the summit clash Carlos Alcaraz faced the 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic - the same foe he defeated back in 2023. Once again, the young sensation emerged victorious with a scoreline of 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) to take home £2.7 million prize money.
With Wimbledon 2024 victory, Alcaraz secured his fourth Grand Slam title in as many final appearances—a perfect record that would make any elite tennis player envious. He previously sealed men's singles major titles at US Open 2022, Wimbledon 2023, and French Open 2024.