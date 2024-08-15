Outlook International Desk
Combine ¼ cup Apple Pie moonshine (or bourbon), 2 tbsp Shiraz, 1 egg white, 1 tbsp maple syrup, 1 lemon juice, 2 tbsp amaro Montenegro, and ground cinnamon. Shake with ice, pour, and garnish with cinnamon stick and sprinkle.
Mix equal parts Aperol and Prosecco with a splash of soda water over ice. Garnish with a charred orange slice and red chilies for a spicy twist.
Mix 1 ¼ oz gin, 6 oz cold Earl Grey tea, ¼ oz lemon juice, 1 ¼ oz honey syrup, and fresh lavender. Shake with ice and strain over an ice cube, garnishing with extra lavender.
Shake 1/8 cup tequila, 1/8 cup cream soda, ¼ cup orange liqueur, ½ cup lime juice, and ice. Rim glass with pink sugar, add cotton candy, ice, and pour mixture over. Garnish with lime slices and extra cotton candy.
Blend ½ cup coconut milk, 1 cup frozen pineapple, and lime juice. Pour into glasses, add Coconut Lime GoodPop, and garnish with pineapple chunks and chili powder.
Blend 2 pints vanilla ice cream with 3 oz bourbon. Freeze, then top with whipped cream mixed with ½ pint heavy cream, 1 tbsp sugar, ¾ oz sweet vermouth, and Angostura bitters. Garnish with maraschino cherries.
Shake 2 oz white rum, ½ oz guava syrup, ¾ oz cream of coconut, ½ oz pineapple juice, 1 ½ oz lemon juice, and 2 dashes orange flower water with ice. Strain over crushed ice and garnish with pineapple leaves and edible flowers.
Mix 2 oz pineapple mango juice, 1 oz coconut rum, 1 oz pomegranate liqueur, and ice. Strain over pomegranate liqueur, and garnish with pineapple slices and decorative straws. Optionally, use color-changing ingredients for a special effect.