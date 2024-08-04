Outlook International Desk
You should be at least 18 years old. Some airlines hire people aged 21 and above only.
You should have a valid passport.
You should be water friendly and know how to swim. This is tested practically during the training.
There should be no visible piercings or tattoos. You can have them if covered by your uniform.
You should know English. Knowledge of multiple international languages are preferable.
You should know how to stay calm in adverse situation and deal with different situations and people professionally.
You should be of least 160 cm (5-feet and 2-inches) tall and physically fit.
You should be available all year round and open to new duty rosters every month.
You should have a visual acuity of +/5 diopters without visual aid.
You should be resilient, flexible and friendly.