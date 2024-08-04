10 Things You Should Have To Become A Flight Attendant

Outlook International Desk

Minimum Age

You should be at least 18 years old. Some airlines hire people aged 21 and above only.

Passport

You should have a valid passport.

Water-friendly

You should be water friendly and know how to swim. This is tested practically during the training.

No Tattoos/Piercing

There should be no visible piercings or tattoos. You can have them if covered by your uniform.

Language

You should know English. Knowledge of multiple international languages are preferable.

Be Calm

You should know how to stay calm in adverse situation and deal with different situations and people professionally.

Height

You should be of least 160 cm (5-feet and 2-inches) tall and physically fit.

Availability

You should be available all year round and open to new duty rosters every month.

Eyesight

You should have a visual acuity of +/5 diopters without visual aid.

Nature

You should be resilient, flexible and friendly.

