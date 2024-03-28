SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest

Outlook Sports Desk
Playing his 1st IPL 2024 match, Travis Head scored a blistering 24-ball 62 runs.
POTM Abhishek Sharma's 23-ball 63 put the MI bowlers under serious pressure.
Proteas' wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen provided the fireworks with a rapid 34-ball 80.
Mumbai Indians started well but fell off in the closing stages in what was Rohit Sharma's 200th IPL game for the franchise.
This match saw records being shattered with one being the highest team total registered in the IPL history.
MI skipper Hardik Pandya will need to rework on his strategy for the future IPL games.