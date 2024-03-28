SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest

Travis Head Lays A Solid Platform

Playing his 1st IPL 2024 match, Travis Head scored a blistering 24-ball 62 runs.

AP

Abhishek Sharma Sizzles On Home Patch

POTM Abhishek Sharma's 23-ball 63 put the MI bowlers under serious pressure.

AP

Heinrich Shows His 'Klaas' In Hyderabad

Proteas' wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen provided the fireworks with a rapid 34-ball 80.

AP

MI Falter In Rohit Sharma's 200th IPL Game

Mumbai Indians started well but fell off in the closing stages in what was Rohit Sharma's 200th IPL game for the franchise.

AP

Highest Team Total In IPL History

This match saw records being shattered with one being the highest team total registered in the IPL history.

Hardik Pandya Has Work On His Hands

MI skipper Hardik Pandya will need to rework on his strategy for the future IPL games.

AP