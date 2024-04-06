SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Stifle Reigning Champs

Outlook Sports Desk

CSK's Opening Pair Start Off Decently

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra start off nicely for CSK against SRH.

AP

SRH Bowlers Restrict CSK Batters

SRH bowlers give little away for CSK's batters in the middle-overs.

AP

Shivam Dube Hits SRH Bowlers Off The Park

Shivam Dube hit a blistering 45 to revive CSK innings.

AP

CSK Finish Off With 165/5

Some tidy bowling at the death allows CSK to post just 165 for the loss of five wickets.

AP

Abhishek Sharma-Travis Head Blitz Away CSK

SRH pair start hitting out CSK bowlers to all corners of the ground.

AP

Ruturaj Gaikwad Is All At Sea With SRH Attack

CSK skipper could hardly fathom as to the attacking display from SRH batters.

AP

Aiden Markram Hits 50

Former captain of the SRH, Aiden Markram made a well-made fifty.

AP

CSK Bowlers Fight But It's All Too Late

Despite some wickets at the end, SRH have the win in their bag.

AP

Abhishek Sharma Bags The POTM

Abhishek Sharma earned the Player of the Match award for his blistering knock.

AP