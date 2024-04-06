SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Stifle Reigning Champs

Outlook Sports Desk
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra start off nicely for CSK against SRH.
SRH bowlers give little away for CSK's batters in the middle-overs.
Shivam Dube hit a blistering 45 to revive CSK innings.
Some tidy bowling at the death allows CSK to post just 165 for the loss of five wickets.
SRH pair start hitting out CSK bowlers to all corners of the ground.
CSK skipper could hardly fathom as to the attacking display from SRH batters.
Former captain of the SRH, Aiden Markram made a well-made fifty.
Despite some wickets at the end, SRH have the win in their bag.
Abhishek Sharma earned the Player of the Match award for his blistering knock.