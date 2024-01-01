RR Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Start With Win At Home

Naveen-ul-Haq Strikes Early

Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq dismissed the opener Jos Buttler on the last delivery of the second over to give an early breakthrough.

Captain's Knock!

Sanju Samson played a captain's inning and played his shots in all directions. His unbeaten 82-run knock included three fours and half a dozen sixes.

Sensible Innings From Parag

Riyan Parag stitched a 93-run partnership for the third wicket with Sanju Samson and played a sensible 43-run knock in 29 balls.

Boult Ruins Devdutt's Debut

Trent Boult bowled Devdutt Padikkal with a peach of a delivery to ruin his debut for Super Giants. He goes without scoring a single run.

KL's Class!

KL Rahul kept holding one end when the wickets were falling from the other. He made a 44-ball 58 with four 4s and two sixes.

Sandeep Sharma's Death Bowling!

Sandeep Sharma came to bowl in the 15th over and gave just 22 runs in his three-over spell. He also dismissed the set batter KL Rahul.

RR Win By 20 Runs Against LSG

Despite Nicholas Pooran and captain Rahul's fifties, LSG remained 20 runs short of the designated target.

