Outlook Sports Desk
Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq dismissed the opener Jos Buttler on the last delivery of the second over to give an early breakthrough.
Sanju Samson played a captain's inning and played his shots in all directions. His unbeaten 82-run knock included three fours and half a dozen sixes.
Riyan Parag stitched a 93-run partnership for the third wicket with Sanju Samson and played a sensible 43-run knock in 29 balls.
Trent Boult bowled Devdutt Padikkal with a peach of a delivery to ruin his debut for Super Giants. He goes without scoring a single run.
KL Rahul kept holding one end when the wickets were falling from the other. He made a 44-ball 58 with four 4s and two sixes.
Sandeep Sharma came to bowl in the 15th over and gave just 22 runs in his three-over spell. He also dismissed the set batter KL Rahul.
Despite Nicholas Pooran and captain Rahul's fifties, LSG remained 20 runs short of the designated target.