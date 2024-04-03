RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav's Fiery Spell Silences Bengaluru

Outlook Sports Desk

KL Rahul-QDK Start Rapidly

Put into bat, LSG pair KL Rahul and QdK started on a positive note.

Glenn Maxwell Strikes With The Ball

Aussie Glenn Maxwell took two wickets to bring RCB back in the game against LSG.

De Kock Scores Blistering 81

It was Quinton de Kock's 81 that derailed the RCB momentum build early on.

Nicholas Pooran Provides Late Fireworks

Nicholas Pooran's 21-ball 40 steered LSG to 181 against RCB.

RCB Stutter In Run-Chase

Despite starting carefully, RCB openers stutter in their run-chase.

Mayank Yadav Roars Again

Pacer Mayank Yadav took three wickets to stifle RCB in Bengaluru.

RCB Batters Fightback

RCB batters Mahipal Lomror and Rajat Patidar struck crucial knocks.

LSG Beat RCB By 28 Runs

It was all in vain as KL Rahul's side emerge victorious.

