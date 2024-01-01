Outlook Sports Desk
Rishabh Pant came back to action after 14 months of hiatus. He made 18 runs off 13 balls including two boundaries and while wicket-keeping, he brilliantly stumped Jitesh Sharma on Kuldeep Yadav's bowling.
Coming at no. 9 to bat, Abhishek Porel made an unbeaten 32 runs off 10 balls including four fours and two sixes. He collected 25 runs from the last over of Harshal Patel.
Ishant Sharma clean bowled the set batter Shikhar Dhawan and ran Jonny Bairstow out in his second over to change the momentum of the match. He, however, picked up a leg injury and was forced to leave the field.
Sam Curran came to bat at No. 4 and played a sensible 63-run knock in just 43 balls. He hit six fours and one six in his match-winning innings. The England all-rounder was chosen player of the match for his performance with the bat.
The spin twins of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav kept Delhi Capitals in the game with their sharp line and lengths. Patel conceded 25 runs in his four overs whereas Kuldeep gave away just 20 runs and struck two crucial blows including Jitesh Sharma's stumping by Rishabh Pant. Their collective effort, however, was not enough for the DC.
Liam Livingstone smashed a massive six off Sumit Kumar when four runs were needed off five deliveries to win the game by four wickets.