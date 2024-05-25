KKR Vs SRH IPL 2024 Final: A Look At Past Summit Clashes

Outlook Sports Desk
In the summit clash of the 2024 Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders led by Shreyas Iyer, and SunRiders Hyderabad captained by Pat Cummins will face each other at M Chidambaram stadium, Chennai.
Last year, Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni clinched their fifth IPL title after overpowering the defending champions Gujarat Titans in the final match by 5 wickets. CSK matched the record of Mumbai Indians for having the most IPL titles in history.
In their inaugural attempt, the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans reached the summit clash of the 2022 Indian Premier League season to face Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. GT won the match by 7 wickets to lift their maiden IPL title.
In the 2021 Indian Premier League season, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders locked horns in the final match played in Dubai. MS Dhoni's team won the match by 27 runs to secure their fourth IPL title.
Mumbai Indian and Delhi Capitals went head-to-head in the summit clash of Indian Premier League 2020 played in Dubai. Rohit Sharma's MI won the match by 5 wickets to claim their fifth IPL trophy.
The summit clash of the 2019 Indian Premier League witnessed a clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. MI led by Rohit Sharma won the final match by a mere 1 run to clinch their fourth trophy.
The final match of Indian Premier League 2018 was played between Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad in Mumbai. Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, CSK won the match by 8 wickets and lifted their third IPL trophy.
In the ninth season of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant faced each other in the final match. MI led by Rohit Sharma won the game by just 1 run while Pune led by MS Dhoni ended up as runners-up.