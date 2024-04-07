IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Register First Win Of The Season

Outlook Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma, along with Ishan Kishan gave a thumping start to the innings. The duo added 80 runs for the 1st wicket.
Tim David smashed 45 not out in just 21 balls including two fours and four sixes.
Shepherd Romario hit four sixes and two fours in the last over of Anrich Nortje to collect 32 runs from that.
Prithvi Shaw started slow but played a crucial 66-run knock in just 40 balls including three sixes and eight fours.
Jasprit Bumrah bowled the set batter Prithvi Shaw with a toe-crushing yorker.
Coming at number four, Tristan Stubbs made an unbeaten 71 runs in just 25 balls. His courageous knock had seven sixes and three fours.
Coming to bowl the last over in the match, Gerald Coetzee took three wickets and finished the match with bowling figures of 4-0-34-4.
Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs to register their first win of the season. This is also the first victory for Hardik Pandya as MI captain.