IPL 2024 Final: KKR Thrash SRH To Claim Title After 10 Years

Outlook Sports Desk
Mitchell Starc bowled Abhishek Sharma with an absolute ripper to give KKR the first breakthrough.
Vaibhav Arora dismissed Travis Head on his first delivery to put KKR in the driver's seat. That was his third zero in the last four IPL innings.
Aiden Markram kept finding boundaries when the wickets kept flowing from the other end. He made 20 off 23 balls including three 4s.
Harshit Rana got the wicket of the destructive batter Heinrich Klaasen and dashed the last hopes for SRH.
Pat Cummins was the highest scorer from SRH in the match. He made 24 off 19 balls including two fours and one six.
Andre Russell dismissed Pat Cummins to get the 10th wicket of the SRH. He took three wickets and conceded just 19 runs in 2.3 overs.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz provided a sturdy start to the KKR innings while chasing a modest target of 114 runs.
Venkatesh Iyer took a single in the 11th over to help KKR win the match by eight wickets.
KKR managed to get the IPL trophy for the third time after winning it in 2012 and 2014. Shreyas Iyer's first IPL trophy as captain.