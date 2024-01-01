Outlook Sports Desk
Chennai Super Kings have won eight Indian Premier League games against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk for 8:1 -- the lone defeat coming in 2008. This was their 21st win against RCB.
Shivam Dube (34 not out) hit the winning runs, a four off Alzarri Joseph in the penultimate over.
Australian pacer Cameron Green took two wickets (2/27), the most for any Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowler in their failed defence.
Chennai Super Kings' Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman won the Player of the Match award for his figures of 4/27 on his debut for the team.
Anuj Rawat, the top scorer in the match (48), added 95 runs for the sixth wicket with Dinesh Karthik (38).
The IPL 2024 season opener marked the end of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy reign. On the eve of the match, he handed the baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad.