DC Vs KKR: Sunil Narine Turns Up The Heat In Vizag

Outlook Sports Desk
KKR opening duo of Phil Salt-Sunil Narine start on a positive note against DC.
U-19 star Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored a maiden fifty on his IPL 2024 debut.
Anrich Nortje took three wickets in what was a torrid evening for DC.
Andre Russell counter-attacks DC bowlers as KKR post 272.
KKR bowlers were all over DC batters as the latter lost four inside six overs.
DC will be glad to see their skipper Rishabh Pant back in action and how.
DC finally caved in as they were bowled out for 166.