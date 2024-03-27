CSK Vs GT, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings Register 2nd Win On The Trot

Rachin Ravindra-Ruturaj Gaikwad Start Rapidly

CSK opening pair blaze away the GT bowlers with Ravindra firing all cylinders.

Ruturaj Makes GT Pay

After dropping the CSK skipper in 1st over, he makes them pay by making 46.

Shivam Dube Scores Big

All-rounder Shivam Dube smashes 22-ball 50 to propel CSK to a massive score.

CSK Bowlers Reign Supreme

GT openers lose their way early on in the innings as Deepak Chahar & co stifled them.

Sai Sudharsan Stands Tall

Only Sai Sudharsan's 37 was something GT could have been proud of.

CSK Bowlers Stifle GT Batters

All of the CSK bowlers had a field day as they beat GT by 63 runs.

