Zendaya Creates A Princess Charm With Her Stunning Look At The ‘Challengers’ Movie Premiere

Prateek Sur
Fans have been digging Zendaya’s sartorial journey on the ‘Challengers’ movie press tour. Along with her stylist Law Roach, Zendaya has never failed to take the internet by storm with her fashion journey.
When Zendaya came for her film’s premiere in Los Angeles, California, the duo proved it again.
At the premiere, Law Roach styled the actress in a pink and black Vera Wang handmade corset gown for the occasion.
The Vera Wang gown combines several fabrics, such as tulle, silk, and lace, to create a sensuous but ethereal effect.
Fans have been all praise for Zendaya’s look. One person wrote, “She is the People’s Princess we need.” Another fan affirmed, “Queen of the red carpet.”
Zendaya’s Vera Wang gown has a black corset bodice with spaghetti straps, sheer embroidered lace details on the bra cups and beneath the bust, structural boning in the torso to constrict her waist, and a plunging neckline.
The black corset top is paired with a pink silk tulle skirt with a voluminous silhouette, layered design, black tulle connected to the front, a floor-sweeping train, and pleats.
Zendaya accessorized her Vera Wang gown with Bulgari’s minimalist jewellery, which included striking rings and small ear studs.
Zendaya’s movie premiere outfit is elevated with a disheveled haircut that exudes easy charm.
The actor wore her dark blonde hair in a twisted updo, allowing the flyways to sculpt her face and provide a low-key styling moment.
Finally, on-trend brows, sparkly nude eye shadow, flushed cheekbones, glossy pink lip color, mascara on the lashes, and winged eyeliner completed the glam look.