Here's Why Rajkummar Rao Is The Finest Method Actor In Bollywood

Prateek Sur

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao has built a reputation as a meticulous actor who brings every role to life.

Rajkummar Rao

The way Rajkummar Rao changes himself into his roles has earned him the title of the best method actor in the movie industry. He does not only play them; he becomes them.

Rajkummar Rao

His ventures such as ‘Bose: Dead/Alive’, ‘Shahid’, ‘Trapped’, and the next film ‘Srikanth’ demonstrate why the actor genuinely deserves to be referred to as Bollywood’s most powerful performer.

Rajkummar Rao

His commitment to his profession has frequently left audiences and reviewers in awe. His talks about how he prepared to become a certain character demonstrate his unshakable dedication to his art.

‘Srikanth’

Throughout the filming of ‘Srikanth’, in which Rajkummar Rao plays the blind entrepreneur Srikanth Bolla, he refused to leave the character. The team would assist/guide him in walking from point A to point B.

‘Bose: Dead/Alive’

In ‘Bose: Dead/Alive’, the actor grew 13 kg and shaved half of his head, something most actors would do with prosthetics.

‘Trapped’

In ‘Trapped’, he fasted for two weeks and shed seven kgs.

‘Omerta’

Rajkummar Rao is said to have been influenced by Hansal Mehta’s film ‘Omerta’.

Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa

In fact for ‘Omerta’, he delved so deeply into the persona that when his wife (then girlfriend) Patralekhaa saw him, she stated that the actor was not himself.

Rajkummar Rao

These tales provide a deep dive into Rajkummar Rao’s approach and passion for his craft.

‘Srikanth’

He is now preparing for the release of ‘Srikanth’, which is scheduled for May 10.

Rajkummar Rao & Janhvi Kapoor

He also has another upcoming release, ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, which will be out on May 31.

Rajkummar Rao & Triptii Dimri

Then he has ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, which comes out on October 11.

