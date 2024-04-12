CinemaCon 2024: Big Screen Achievement Awards Honors Lupita Nyong’o, Amy Poehler & Others

Ariana Greenblatt

Ariana Greenblatt, recipient of the Rising Star of 2024 Award, poses at the Big Screen Achievement Awards during CinemaCon 2024 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Joseph Quinn

Joseph Quinn, recipient of the Breakthrough Performer of the Year award, poses at the Big Screen Achievement Awards during CinemaCon 2024 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong’o, recipient of the Star of the Year award, poses at the Big Screen Achievement Awards during CinemaCon 2024 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Dennis Quaid

Dennis Quaid, recipient of the Cinema Icon Award, poses at the Big Screen Achievement Awards during CinemaCon 2024 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler, recipient of the CinemaCon Vanguard Award, poses at the Big Screen Achievement Awards during CinemaCon 2024 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Shawn Levy

Shawn Levy, recipient of the Director of the Year award, poses at the Big Screen Achievement Awards during CinemaCon 2024 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

