Celebs Rock The Ramp At Lakme Fashion Week

Actor Konkona Sen Sharma presents a creation by designer Sohaya Misra during the second day of the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, in Mumbai.

Lakme Fashion Week PTI

Designer Urvashi Kaur performs on the second day of the Lakme Fashion Week, in Mumbai. Actor Ratna Pathak Shah is also seen.

Lakme Fashion Week PTI

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon with fashion designer Kanika Goyal during the third day of the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, in Mumbai.

Lakme Fashion Week PTI

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon walks the ramp showcasing a creation of fashion designer Kanika Goyal during the third day of the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, in Mumbai.

Lakme Fashion Week PTI

Bollywood actress Konkona Sen Sharma presents a Chola the Label creation by Sohaya Misra during the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) in Mumbai.

Lakme Fashion Week Rajanish Kakade

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia presents a Chola the Label creation by Sohaya Misra during the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) in Mumbai.

Lakme Fashion Week Rajanish Kakade

Konkona Sen Sharma presents the creations by designer Sohaya Misra during the second day of the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, in Mumbai.

Lakme Fashion Week PTI

Models present Itrh the label by Ridhi Bansal and creative director Mohit Rai during the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) in Mumbai.

Lakme Fashion Week Rajanish Kakade

A model walks the ramp showcasing a creation of fashion designer Rajdeep Ranawat during the third day of the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, in Mumbai.

Lakme Fashion Week Kunal Patil

A model walks the ramp showcasing a creation by clothing brand ITRH during the third day of the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, in Mumbai.

Lakme Fashion Week Kunal Patil

Divya Khosla Kumar presents a creation by Rajdeep Ranawat during the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) in Mumbai.

Lakme Fashion Week Rajanish Kakade

A model walks the ramp showcasing designer Aikeyah’s creation during the third day of the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, in Mumbai.

Lakme Fashion Week Kunal Patil
