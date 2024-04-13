5 Celebrity Heartthrobs Rocking The Hoodie Look In Style

Prateek Sur
Ranveer Singh is no stranger to daring design choices, and his white hoodie with a classic Gucci hat is no exception. This ensemble exudes suave vibes while striking the ideal mix between ease and class.
Ranbir Kapoor knows how to make a statement with his fashion choices, and his pink hoodie is no exception. He exudes irresistible appeal while seamlessly mixing elegance and comfort.
Varun Dhawan's vivid orange hoodie sets hearts ablaze, and he exudes energy and passion with every appearance. This flamboyant and humorous pick matches his upbeat demeanour, demonstrating that fashion can be enjoyable and daring.
Varun Tej steals hearts with his gorgeous appearance and wears a brown sweatshirt that perfectly complements his rough attractiveness. When paired with a Rolex watch, his style radiates a dynamic and stylish atmosphere.
Arjun Kapoor, the definition of cool and casual, elevates the black hoodie to new levels of refinement. He wears this traditional outfit with easy-going grace.