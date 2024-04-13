5 Celebrity Heartthrobs Rocking The Hoodie Look In Style

Prateek Sur

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is no stranger to daring design choices, and his white hoodie with a classic Gucci hat is no exception. This ensemble exudes suave vibes while striking the ideal mix between ease and class.

Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor knows how to make a statement with his fashion choices, and his pink hoodie is no exception. He exudes irresistible appeal while seamlessly mixing elegance and comfort.

Ranbir Kapoor Instagram

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan's vivid orange hoodie sets hearts ablaze, and he exudes energy and passion with every appearance. This flamboyant and humorous pick matches his upbeat demeanour, demonstrating that fashion can be enjoyable and daring.

Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun Tej

Varun Tej steals hearts with his gorgeous appearance and wears a brown sweatshirt that perfectly complements his rough attractiveness. When paired with a Rolex watch, his style radiates a dynamic and stylish atmosphere.

Varun Tej Instagram

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor, the definition of cool and casual, elevates the black hoodie to new levels of refinement. He wears this traditional outfit with easy-going grace.

Arjun Kapoor Instagram

