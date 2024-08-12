World's 10 Richest People And Their Net Worth

Outlook Web Desk
Bernard Arnault oversees the LVMH empire of 75 fashion and cosmetics brands, including Louis Vuitton and Sephora. His 2024 net worth as of April 2 is $233 billion, as per Forbes.
Elon Musk cofounded six companies, including electric car maker Tesla, rocket producer SpaceX and tunneling startup Boring Company. His 2024 net worth as of April 2 is $195 billion, as per Forbes.
Jeff Bezos founded e-commerce giant Amazon in 1994 out of his Seattle garage. Bezos stepped down as CEO to become executive chairman in 2021. He owns a bit less than 10% of the company. His 2024 net worth as of April 2 is $194 billion, as per Forbes.
Mark Zuckerberg started Facebook in 2004 at the age of 19 for students to match names with photos of classmates. Zuckerberg took Facebook public in 2012 and now owns about 13 per cent of the company's stock. His 2024 net worth as of April 2 is $177 billion, as per Forbes.
Larry Ellison is chairman, chief technology officer and cofounder of software giant Oracle, of which he owns just under 40 per cent. His 2024 net worth as of April 2 is $141 billion, as per Forbes.
Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors of all time and is known as the "Oracle of Omaha". The son of a US congressman, he first bought stock at age 11 and first filed taxes at age 13. His 2024 net worth as of April 2 is $133 billion, as per Forbes.
Steve Ballmer is the former CEO of Microsoft, who led the company from 2000 to 2014. Ballmer joined Microsoft in 1980 as employee No 30 after dropping out of Stanford's MBA program, as per Forbes. His 2024 net worth as of April 2 is $121 billion, as per Forbes.
Steve Ballmer is the former CEO of Microsoft, who led the company from 2000 to 2014. Ballmer joined Microsoft in 1980 as employee No 30 after dropping out of Stanford's MBA program, as per Forbes. His 2024 net worth as of April 2 is $121 billion, as per Forbes.
Mukesh Ambani is the chairperson of Reliance Industries, which is into petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom, retail and financial services. His net worth as of April 2 is $116 billion, as per Forbes.
Larry Page stepped down as CEO of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, in 2019 but continues to be a board member and a controlling shareholder. His net worth as of April 2 is $114 billion, as per Forbes.