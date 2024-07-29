World Tiger Day: Best Tiger Characters Of All Time

Outlook International Desk
Tigger is a beloved and iconic character known for his boundless energy, positivity, and loyalty. His adventures and self-discovery highlight living life fully and embracing self-expression.
Rajah, Princess Jasmine's loyal tiger in Disney's Aladdin, is both mischievous and majestic. His interactions with characters add warmth, emphasizing the deep bond between pets and their owners.
Hobbes, the philosophical tiger from Calvin and Hobbes, is Calvin's imaginative companion. Known for his playful and profound nature, Hobbes engages in witty banter, leaving a lasting impact on readers.
Shere Khan is the fierce antagonist in The Jungle Book, embodying ferocity and cunningness. His rivalry with Mowgli and hatred for humans make him a memorable and complex character with a dark sense of humor.
Sasha is a friendly Bengal tiger in Jake and the Never Land Pirates. Her adventurous spirit and loyalty to her crew add excitement and a protective nature to the pirate-themed series.
Tigress, a member of the Furious Five in Kung Fu Panda, is known for her strength, discipline, and compassion. Her commitment to protecting the Valley of Peace showcases her stoic yet caring personality.
Tillie Tiger is a charming character from Disney's Silly Symphonies, known for her playful antics and innocent charm. She is the love interest of Elmer Elephant and evokes nostalgia in the short film.
Tony the Tiger is the famous mascot of Frosted Flakes, known from commercials. Recognized for his catchphrase, he blends live-action and animation, influencing characters like Buzz from Honey Nut Cheerios.