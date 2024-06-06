World Records Hottest May Ever, 12th Consecutive Month With Record Heat Temperature

Stark Warning From WMO

The WMO added that there is an 86 percent chance that one of these years will set a new temperature which will beat 2023 as the warmest year ever. According to the report, the global mean near-surface temperature for each year between 2024 and 2028 is predicted to be between 1.1°C and 1.9°C higher than the 1850-1900 baseline.