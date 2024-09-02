'Wolf Terror’ In UP’s Bahraich

Villages In UP’s Bahraich On Edge

For months now, many villages in UP’s Bahraich district have been on edge as wolves have killed 10 people, including nine children, while dozens others are injured.

Wolf in attack mode | AP

Fresh Wolf Attack Leaves Minor Dead

A 3-year-old child was killed in a wolf attack on Monday while two woman sustained injuries in another similar incident reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich.

Wolf attacks continue in UP's Bahraich | X

Why Do Wolves Attack Humans?

Wildlife experts believe wolves attack humans either when they are provoked, like their pups are hurt or killed. Besides, they attack humans when they feel scarcity of their natural prey.

Wolf in its natural habitat | AP

How Many Wolves Are Active In UP’s Bahraich?

The authorities said there was a pack of six wolves that were attacking people. Out of them, four wolves have been captured while two others remain untraceable.

Aggressive looking wolf | X

‘Operation Bhediya’ Launched To Cage Wolves In Bahraich

The UP government launched 'Operation Bhediya' to capture the wolves in Bahraich under which 16 teams of forest department equipped with drone cameras and thermal mapping technology to locate and capture the wolves. It also involved using firecrackers to guide the wolf to a specific location where it was tranquillized and subsequently transported to a zoo.

Trap being laid to capture wolves | PTI

How Are Officials On Guard Vigil Able To Save Themselves From Wolves

The forest department officials are burning elephant dung to create a scent that simulates the presence of elephants to drive away the wolves in Bahraich. Wolves expert believe tend to avoid large animals like elephants.

Wolf in wild | X

Innovative Methods Tried To Capture Wolves On Prowl

The officials are also using colourful teddy dolls soaked in children’s urine as a bait to capture ‘hunter wolves’. These dolls have been strategically placed near the riverbanks, close to the wolves' resting places and dens.

Wolf captured inside cage | PTI

Wolf Attacks An Issue Since Colonial-era In UP’s Bahraich

Historically, even British had attempted to eliminate wolves from Bahraich’s Mahsai tehsil, even offering rewards for killing them. However, despite these efforts, the wolves managed to survive and continue to inhabit the area.

Wolf away from his pack in wild | PTI/AP

Scared Villagers Unhappy With Admin As Wolves Continue To Prey On Them

The villagers in Bahraich are expressing their resentment with the administration as they say that despite spotting wolf or its footprints many times and informing forest department, they are asked for video proof, reports stated.

Villagers rue callousness on adminstration's part | X