Will Pucovski Retires At 26: Six Cricketers Who Bid The Game Goodbye Too Early

Will Pucovski

Tipped as one of the next big thing in Australian cricket, Will Pucovski announced his retirement from cricket.

Multiple Concussions

A series of concussions during his first-class career severely affected his mental health leading to his retirement.

Test Debut

Pucovski made his Test debut against India in 2021 and scored a fifty. That remains his only international outing. He retires at 26. Check out six more names who retired early.

Craig Kieswetter

The Man of the Match in the 2010 T20 World Cup final, Kieswetter was a top-order attacking batter-wicketkeeper who retired at just 27 due to an eye injury.

Sarah Taylor

Regarded as one of the best wicket-keepers in the modern game, Sarah Taylor retired in 2019, aged just 30, citing anxiety and health issues.

Ayesha Naseem

A budding star in Pakistan women's team, Ayesha Naseem retired at just 19 as she wanted to live her life according to the teachings of Islam.

Tatenda Taibu

The youngest Test and ODI captain at his time, Tatenda Taibu was among Zimbabwe's best players when he retired at 29 because he wanted to work for church.

Zulqarnain Haider

Midway through Pakistan's series against South Africa, Zulqarnain Haider fled to London and announced retirement citing threats from bookies. He was just 24 then.

James Taylor

Part of England's 2015 World Cup squad, James Taylor had to retire after being diagnosed with a rare heart condition due to which he could not play.

