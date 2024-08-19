What's The Story Behind World Photography Day? Find Out!

Outlook Web Desk
Today marks World Photography Day, a celebration of the art form that freezes moments in time. Photography tells stories and captures memories. It's a way to preserve history.
This date recognises Louis-Jacques-Mandé Daguerre's invention of the Daguerreotype in 1837, gifted to the world on August 19, 1839.
The French gifted the Daguerreotype process to the world, except for Great Britain. A patent was filed in Britain due to a long-standing rivalry.
The daguerreotype is a direct-positive process, creating a highly detailed image on a sheet of copper plated with a thin coat of silver without the use of a negative.
"I have captured the light and arrested its flight. The sun itself shall draw my pictures."
Early cameras used a sliding-box design. They were made by opticians, instrument makers, or photographers. The lens and sensitised plate were key components.
In 2009, Australian photographer Korske Ara initiated World Photo Day. It's since gained popularity worldwide. The day celebrates photography in all its forms.
"View from the Window at Le Gras" (1822-1827) is supposedly the world's first photograph. It's a heliographic image created by Nicéphore Niépce. The image shows a French countryside scene.
The theme for World Photography Day 2024 is "An Entire Day". It’s a call to capture fresh perspectives on everyday life. The goal is to see the world in a new light.