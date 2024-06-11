What’s It Like Inside Boeing's Starliner Spacecraft Carrying Sunita Williams

Outlook Web Desk
Sunita Williams and her colleague Astronaut Barry Eugene "Butch" Wilmore reached the ISS on board the new Boeing Starliner spacecraft on June 6, 2024
Starliner docked with the space station Friday at 1:34 pm EDT (around 11 pm IST), 26 hours after the capsule launched on its first-ever crewed flight
The nine-person crew includes commander Butch Wilmore and pilot Suni Williams, who are carrying out numerous flight objectives following arrival of Starliner to the space station on June 6
In a video posted on X by ISS, Williams gave a sneakpeak into how the Boeing Starliner looks from inside.
Sunita Williams, who was being shot by her colleague Wilmore, passed down the Pressurized Mating Adapter (PMA), which links spacecraft like Starliner to the ISS, moving to the docking adapter and finally into Starliner
Sunita Williams also shows the controls that are used to manually fly Starliner during a series of pre-docking tests
Further into the Starliner tour, Wilmore says that because it was Saturday, the ISS crew had the vacuum cleaner out cleaning
Meanwhile, scientists have reportedly found a multi-drug resistant bacteria named 'Enterobacter bugandensis' which has evolved and become more potent in the closed environment of the ISS
Spacebugs are not extra-terrestrial life but bugs that managed to go undetected and travel hidden as co-passengers when they went to work at the ISS
Closed human-built environments, such as the space station, are unique areas that provide an extreme environment subject to microgravity, radiation, and elevated carbon dioxide levels, NASA said