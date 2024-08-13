Water Found On Mars? NASA Lander's Latest Data Decoded

Outlook Web Desk
In a latest study, scientists have discovered a reservoir of liquid water on Mars. Though deep in the rocky outer crust of the planet, scientists say the water may be hidden deep beneath the surface of Mars possibly holding enough to cover the entire planet in a global ocean.
This is for the first time scientists have arrived at the conclusion of liquid water reservoirs on the Mars’ surface. Earlier, the studies have established the presence of frozen water at the planet’s poles and the evidence that water vapour existed in its atmosphere. However, this is for the first time that liquid water has been found on the planet. The latest finding has indicated about the possibility of discovering habitable environments deep underground the planet.
The findings come from a new analysis of data from Nasa’s Mars Insight Lander, which touched down on the planet back in 2018. The lander carried a seismometer, which scientists say recorded vibrations of ‘Mars quakes’ for four years. It is through this technique, NASA has been able to reveal “seismic signals” of liquid water.
The latest findings from InSight's data provide a glimpse into the possibilities for life on Mars. Although scientists say the existence of water doesn't guarantee life, however it creates environments that could potentially support microbial life. The study, titled "Liquid water in the Martian mid-crust" was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences and was authored by Matthias Morzfeld and Michael Manga and included contributions from researchers at the University of California, San Diego, and Berkeley.
Scientists say more than 3billion years ago, Mars not only had lakes and rivers but also oceans on its surface. However, they say as the ‘Red Planet’ lost its atmosphere these bodies disappeared. There are now remnants of all that now in the form of “permafrost ice” at the planet’s poles, they say.
In latest findings, scientists now say their calculations suggest vast quantities of liquid water is found trapped within rocks about 11.5-20kilometers below the Mars’ upper surface. They say that the liquid water estimate is more than the water volumes proposed to have filled possible ancient Mars’ oceans. Scientists say they have made calculations based on gravity data for Mars and measurements recorded by Nasa’s InSight lander.
The data for Mars and measurements recorded by Nasa’s InSight lander have also given scientists a hope about life on Mars. As per scientists if liquid water aquifers are present on Mars now, they believe they are a prime target in the search for life. Some scientists opine that they would not be surprised by life on Mars as early in its history, Mars would be as conducive to simple life as Earth, if not more so.
The scientists say the discovery of such a vast underground water reservoirs has significant implications for our understanding of Mars' history and its potential to support life. More than 3 billion years ago, Mars was a warm and wet planet with rivers, lakes, and possibly oceans. This study suggests that instead of escaping into space, much of that ancient water seeped into the crust.
The findings from NASA’s Insight lander’s data were recorded directly from Mars’crust beneath, however the scientists believe that there will be similar reservoirs across the planet. In this scenario, scientists estimate that there is enough liquid water on Mars to form a layer across the surface that would be more than half a mile deep. However, they point out, the location of this groundwater is not good news for billionaires with Mars colonisation plans who might want to tap into it.