Water Found On Mars? NASA Lander's Latest Data Decoded

Groundwater Location Not Good News For Billionaires

The findings from NASA’s Insight lander’s data were recorded directly from Mars’crust beneath, however the scientists believe that there will be similar reservoirs across the planet. In this scenario, scientists estimate that there is enough liquid water on Mars to form a layer across the surface that would be more than half a mile deep. However, they point out, the location of this groundwater is not good news for billionaires with Mars colonisation plans who might want to tap into it.