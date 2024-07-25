War And The Paris Olympics 2024: All About The Olympic Truce

Outlook Web Desk
The world is all set for the Paris Olympics 2024. With the opening ceremony scheduled for July 26, the Paris games have begun.
The Paris Olympics come against a dark backdrop of wars across the world. From the war in Gaza to Ukraine to unrest in Africa, the olympics will be held amidst conflict. However, based on Greek tradition, a truce must be called in spirit of the games.
The truce - also referred to as the Olympic Truce - is a concept of passing all conflict and war in the world in spirit of the games. The truce aims to protect the interests of the athletes and sport in general and to harness the power of sport to promote peace, dialogue and reconciliation.
The concept of the Olympic Truce or "Ekecheiria” goes back to the ninth century BC. In Greece, a peace treaty was signed between 3 kings – Iphitos of Elis, Cleosthenes of Pisa and Lycurgus of Sparta – to allow safe participation of all athletes and spectators in the ancient Olympic Games from these Greek city-states, which were always engaged in conflict.
Based on tradition and the information available on IOC, the truce must begin seven days before the start of the 2024 Paris Olympics and seven days after the end of the Paris 2024 Paralympics.
The Olympic Truce was revived by the IOC in 1992 and then relayed to the United Nations. Since 1993, the UN General Assembly has expressed its support for the concept and adopts the truce one to two years before the games begin.
Yes. The Olympic Truce has been violated at least three times and all those three violations have been linked to the Russian Federation. The Russo-Georgian War of 2008, Russia's annexation of Crimera in 2014 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine 2022 are the notable violations of the truce.
Amid its bombardment of Gaza, Israel has been accused of violating the Olympic Truce. As per reports, Tel Aviv violated the truce by bombing Gaza on July 19,the day the truce was implemented. Many have also called for Israel to be banned from taking part in this years game.
The Ukraine War since 2022 and the Gaza war since 2023 have created an international crisis. Furthermore, the unrest in Myanmar, Africa and other countries have also added to the environment of turmoil ahead of the Olympics.