Virat Kohli's 16 Years In International Cricket: Know Interesting Facts

Outlook Sports Desk
Virat Kohli, the modern-day King Kohli, made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in Dambulla 16 years ago on August 18, 2008. Since then, he has shattered numerous batting records and cemented his status as a legend of the sport. He is not just Kohli now, he is turned into India's 'Run Machine'.
Virat Kohli is India's most successful Test captain, led the team in 68 matches, securing 40 wins.
Virat is the only Indian cricketer to hit a ton in his World Cup debut. He achieved this feat against Bangladesh by slamming 100*(83) in the 2011 World Cup.
Virat Kohli is the fastest batsman to reach 13,000 ODI runs in terms of innings. Kohli achieved this milestone in just 267 ODI innings, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's previous record of 321 innings.
Kohli is the player with the most Player of the Series awards in T20I cricket. He has won a total of 7 of these awards.
Virat Kohli holds the record for the most ODI centuries against a single team, which is Sri Lanka. As of now, he has scored a remarkable 10 centuries against the Lankan team.
Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are tied for the most number of fifties in T20I cricket, with both players having scored 39 half-centuries each.
Virat Kohli is the fastest player to accumulate 3,500 runs in T20Is. Kohli reached the milestone in T20Is in only 96 innings.
Virat Kohli holds the record for the most Player of the Series awards across all three formats of international cricket (Test, ODI, and T20I). In total, he has won 21 such awards.
Virat Kohli is a unique figure in the IPL. Unlike many other players, he has been consistently retained by RCB since 2008.
In 2018, while touring South Africa, Virat Kohli suffered a cervical spine injury. This health issue reportedly prompted him to make significant lifestyle changes, including adopting a vegan diet.
AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle were known to be Virat Kohli's closest friends within the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team.
In 2017, Forbes recognized Virat Kohli as India's most valuable celebrity brand. He reportedly gets over 100 crores from the brand endorsement.
Virat Kohli is indeed known for his stylish and sophisticated image, often referred to as "King Kohli." However, despite his glamorous public persona, he is also known for his down-to-earth and low-key and likes to keep his personal life private.
Virat Kohli used to be a big fan of aloo patties and chole bhature, popular Indian street foods. However, due to his commitment to a healthy lifestyle, he has severely restricted his consumption of these dishes in recent years.