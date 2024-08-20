Virat Kohli's 16 Years In International Cricket: Know Interesting Facts

King Kohli's International Debut

Virat Kohli, the modern-day King Kohli, made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in Dambulla 16 years ago on August 18, 2008. Since then, he has shattered numerous batting records and cemented his status as a legend of the sport. He is not just Kohli now, he is turned into India's 'Run Machine'.

Virat Kohli departs after being dismissed during the first ODI match between Sri Lanka and India on August 18, 2008. Twitter/@_Naviya_

Most Successful Test Captain

Virat Kohli is India's most successful Test captain, led the team in 68 matches, securing 40 wins.

Only Indian Cricketer To Hit A Ton In WC Debut

Virat is the only Indian cricketer to hit a ton in his World Cup debut. He achieved this feat against Bangladesh by slamming 100*(83) in the 2011 World Cup.

Run Machine Is The Fastest Batter To Reach 13k

Virat Kohli is the fastest batsman to reach 13,000 ODI runs in terms of innings. Kohli achieved this milestone in just 267 ODI innings, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's previous record of 321 innings.

Most Player-Of-The-Series Awards In T20Is

Kohli is the player with the most Player of the Series awards in T20I cricket. He has won a total of 7 of these awards.

Most Hundreds Against One Team In ODIs

Virat Kohli holds the record for the most ODI centuries against a single team, which is Sri Lanka. As of now, he has scored a remarkable 10 centuries against the Lankan team.

Most Fifties In Career In T20Is

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are tied for the most number of fifties in T20I cricket, with both players having scored 39 half-centuries each.

Fastest To Accumulate 3500 Runs In T20Is

Virat Kohli is the fastest player to accumulate 3,500 runs in T20Is. Kohli reached the milestone in T20Is in only 96 innings. 

Virat Kohli in action against New Zealand in Mumbai during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Most Player Of The Series Award At International Level Across Formats

Virat Kohli holds the record for the most Player of the Series awards across all three formats of international cricket (Test, ODI, and T20I). In total, he has won 21 such awards.

Virat Kohli And RCB

Virat Kohli is a unique figure in the IPL. Unlike many other players, he has been consistently retained by RCB since 2008.

Virat Kohli's Vegan Journey

In 2018, while touring South Africa, Virat Kohli suffered a cervical spine injury. This health issue reportedly prompted him to make significant lifestyle changes, including adopting a vegan diet.

Virat Kohli's journey to Veganism Instagram/@virat.kohli

Virat Kohli's RCB Best Friend

AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle were known to be Virat Kohli's closest friends within the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team.

Virat Kohli Is A Brand

In 2017, Forbes recognized Virat Kohli as India's most valuable celebrity brand. He reportedly gets over 100 crores from the brand endorsement.

Forbes named Virat Kohli as India's most valuable celebrity brand in 2017. Instagram/@virat.kohli

Loud On Field Kohli Is Low-Key IRL

Virat Kohli is indeed known for his stylish and sophisticated image, often referred to as "King Kohli." However, despite his glamorous public persona, he is also known for his down-to-earth and low-key and likes to keep his personal life private.

Kohli Loves Aloo Patties And Chole Bhature

Virat Kohli used to be a big fan of aloo patties and chole bhature, popular Indian street foods. However, due to his commitment to a healthy lifestyle, he has severely restricted his consumption of these dishes in recent years.

Kohli Completes 16 Yrs In Int'l Cricket

