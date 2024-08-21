Vinesh Vs Babita: Buzz Over Olympian Wrestler's Entry To Politics Before Haryana Elections 2024

Outlook Web Desk
Amid speculations over Vinesh Phogat's possible entry into politics, reports suggest she may contest the upcoming assembly polls against her cousin and Commonwealth Games silver medalist Babita Phogat.
Vinesh recently returned from Paris after a heart-breaking disqualification at the Olympic 2024 gold medal match in 53 kg category for being 100 grams overweight on the second day of her event.
Irrespective of the outcome, Vinesh received a rousing welcome at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport for her outstanding performance in Paris Olympics 2024.
Olympic medalists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia were among those welcoming her at the airport.
In an emotional message after disqualification, Vinesh thanked numerous individuals for their support. However, the absence of her uncle and wrestler Mahabir Phogat's name did not go unnoticed.
The absence of Mahabir Phogat's name in Vinesh's post didn't sit well with the Phogat sisters, Geeta and Babita, who without taking any name, shared cryptic posts on 'X' in Hindi.
Vinesh has been seen as someone with sympathy for the Congress following her participation in the wrestlers' protests. However, it still isn't clear which party she would join.
"Yes, why not? It's likely that in Haryana assembly you see Vinesh Phogat vs Babita Phogat and Bajrang Punia vs Yogeshwar Dutt," a source close to Phogat family was quoted saying.
Babita, an Arjuna awardee, won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi in 2010 and a gold medal in the same event at Glasgow. She also bagged a bronze medal at the 2012 World Championship.
In 2019, Babita Phogat joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ahead of the assembly election in their home state of Haryana.