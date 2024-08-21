Vinesh Vs Babita: Buzz Over Olympian Wrestler's Entry To Politics Before Haryana Elections 2024

Outlook Web Desk

Vinesh Phogat To Join Politics?

Amid speculations over Vinesh Phogat's possible entry into politics, reports suggest she may contest the upcoming assembly polls against her cousin and Commonwealth Games silver medalist Babita Phogat.

Olympian Wrestler Vinesh Phogat PTI

Vinesh's Olympic Disqualification

Vinesh recently returned from Paris after a heart-breaking disqualification at the Olympic 2024 gold medal match in 53 kg category for being 100 grams overweight on the second day of her event.

Vinesh Phogat at Olympics PTI

Vinesh Received Rousing Welcome

Irrespective of the outcome, Vinesh received a rousing welcome at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport for her outstanding performance in Paris Olympics 2024.

Wrestling Champion Vinesh Phogat PTI

Sakshi Malik- Bajrang Punia Received Vinesh

Olympic medalists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia were among those welcoming her at the airport.

Wrestler Sakshi Malik with Vinesh Phogat PTI

Mahabir Phogat's Name Not Taken

In an emotional message after disqualification, Vinesh thanked numerous individuals for their support. However, the absence of her uncle and wrestler Mahabir Phogat's name did not go unnoticed.

Wrestler Mahabir Phogat PTI

Geeta-Babita's Cryptic Post On X

The absence of Mahabir Phogat's name in Vinesh's post didn't sit well with the Phogat sisters, Geeta and Babita, who without taking any name, shared cryptic posts on 'X' in Hindi.

Wrestler Babita Phogat PTI

Which Party Will Get Vinesh?

Vinesh has been seen as someone with sympathy for the Congress following her participation in the wrestlers' protests. However, it still isn't clear which party she would join.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat PTI

Vinesh Vs Babita In Haryana Polls?

"Yes, why not? It's likely that in Haryana assembly you see Vinesh Phogat vs Babita Phogat and Bajrang Punia vs Yogeshwar Dutt," a source close to Phogat family was quoted saying.

Wrestler Babita Phogat PTI

Babita's Commonwealth Silver

Babita, an Arjuna awardee, won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi in 2010 and a gold medal in the same event at Glasgow. She also bagged a bronze medal at the 2012 World Championship.

Wrestling Champion Babita Phogat PTI

Babita Phogat Joined BJP

In 2019, Babita Phogat joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ahead of the assembly election in their home state of Haryana.

Babita Phogat joined BJP PTI