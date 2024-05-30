Vedang Raina Is The New Fashion Icon In Town

Prateek Sur

Leather Jacket Look

Vedang Raina looks handsome with a leather jacket, white t-shirt, and black denims.

Vedang Raina Instagram

This style is easily fashionable and radiates confidence, showcasing Vedang Raina’s fashion skills.

White Shirt Look

Vedang Raina elevates the conventional white shirt by rolling up the sleeves and styling it with black slacks.

This simple yet stunning combo by Vedang Raina demonstrates how a well-fitted white shirt can actually melt hearts.

Checkered Jacket Look

Nothing screams suave for Vedang Raina like a grey checkered jacket over a white shirt, paired with a black tie.

This style exemplifies Vedang Raina’s ability to wear formal attire with a timeless and easy elegance.

Chic With Sunglasses Look

Vedang Raina’s relaxed outfit of a sweatshirt and sunglasses demonstrates that casual can be chic.

This combination of Vedang Raina is ideal for off-duty occasions, radiating a casual yet fashionable atmosphere.

Seasonal Styling Look

Vedang Raina exudes summer feelings with a white cotton shirt and light-coloured slacks, complemented with a cross-body purse and sunglasses.

This outfit of Vedang Raina is ideal for warmer days and exemplifies his talent for seasonal styling.

