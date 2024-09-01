Is Vande Bharat Fastest Train In India? | Top 10 List

Outlook Web Desk
India's fastest express train with a speed of 180km/hr is Vande Bharat Express and it is operational in 8 routes including - New Delhi to Katra, New Delhi to Varanasi, New Delhi to Amb Andaura, Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar, Chennai to Mysuru, Howrah to New Jalpaiguri, Bilaspur to Nagpur, Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad
The Tejas Express is the second fastest train in India which is fully air-conditioned and capable of reaching 200 km/hr. It operates on four routes - Chennai to Madurai, Mumbai CSMT to Madgaon, Ahmedabad to Mumbai Central, and Lucknow to New Delhi.
India's first high-speed luxury train, the Gatimaan Express is the third fastest train that travels at 160 km/h and covers the 188 km between New Delhi and Agra in just 100 minutes.
The Bhopal Shatabdi Express was launched in 1988 to mark Jawaharlal Nehru’s centenary and it travels daily from New Delhi to Bhopal at 150 km/h, covering 709 km in about eight and a half hours with stops at major cities like Agra and Gwalior.
The Mumbai Rajdhani Express is the fastest among Rajdhani trains and ranks fifth in the fastest trains of the country. It operates at speeds up to 160 km/h and covers 1,386 km between Mumbai Central and New Delhi in about 15.5 hours.
Kanpur Reverse Shatabdi, flagged off in 2010 connects Kanpur and New Delhi in its route and has the highest speed of 140km/hr. The unique name comes after fact that the train follows the reverse timetable of Lucknow Shatabdi.
The Duronto Express, meaning "Speedster" in Bengali, was once India's fastest train and originally operated non-stop between New Delhi and Kolkata but later other stops were added. This train runs at the speed of 135km/hr.
This train is also known as the Kolkata Rajdhani Express and is the first Rajdhani train and one of the fastest trains in India, connecting Howrah Station in Kolkata to New Delhi Station with a speed of 130km/hr.
The Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Double Decker Express operates 6 days a week between Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad Junction, running as train number 12931 from Mumbai and 12932 from Ahmedabad with the speed of 130km/hr.
Last but definitely not the least fast train in India the Bandra Terminus–Hazrat Nizamuddin Garib Rath Express connects Bandra Terminus in Mumbai and Hazrat Nizamuddin station in Delhi. It is the fastest Garib Rath that runs with the speed of 130km/hr.