Gaurav Thakur
Playing their first ever match in a World Cup, USA notched up its maiden victory in style winning by 7 wickets.
195, the target that USA chased down in 17.4 overs, is now the third highest successful chase in Men's T20 World Cup.
With this win, USA now has wins in five consecutive T20Is against Canada.
Jeremy Gordon fell short by just three runs from Stuart Broad's 36-run record of conceding most runs in an over in T20 World Cups.
Aaron Jones hit 10 sixes in his match-winning 94 not out. He joins Chris Gayle at the 2nd spot in most sixes hit in a T20 World Cup innings.
Half-century in 22 balls helped Jones break the record of fastest 50 for USA in T20Is.
Jones and Gous' put up 100 runs of their partnership in just 42 balls, making it the fastest in Men's T20 World Cups.
Jones and Gous combined for 131 runs for the third wicket and that made it the biggest partnership for USA in T20Is.
The 131-run stand for third wicket is now the second highest stand for the third-wicket in a Men’s T20 World Cup game.
USA face Pakistan next on June 6 while Canada play Ireland the next day.