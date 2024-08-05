Protests Shake Hasina: What's The Bangladesh Unrest About

Outlook Web Desk
Sudden developments amid deadly protests in Bangladesh on Monday led to Sheikh Hasina fleeing the country after resigning from prime ministership and the army announcing the formation of an interim government.
Sheikh Hasina fled the country and landed in neighbouring India which reportedly gave her a safe passage to fly to another country. Hasina's dramatic resignation came amid growing demands of her ouster by protesters who are seeking justice for the scores of people killed in unrest
The protests, which were peaceful when they began in July, was primarily by students in Bangladesh against a quota system for government jobs. At first, the demonstrations were against a quota system that set aside up to 30% of government jobs for family members of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's 1971 war of independence against Pak
Protesters said the system was discriminatory and benefited supporters of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party, which led the independence movement
The protests turned violent on July 16 as student protesters clashed with security officials and pro-government activists, prompting authorities to disperse tear gas, fire rubber bullets and impose a curfew with a shoot-on-sight order. The internet and mobile data were also turned off
Since the violence began in July, nearly 300 people have died, according to local media reports. The protests slowed down in between after the Supreme Court stepped in to scale back the quota system, a key demand of the protesters
A fresh wave of anti-government demonstrations carried over into last weekend, and violent clashes reignited. The deadliest day was Sunday, when at least 95 people were killed, according to local media reports
Hasina, 76, resigned as PM on Monday amid protests months after she was elected for a fourth consecutive term in January in a vote boycotted by her main opponents
General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced on Monday after Hasina's ouster that an interim government led by him is being formed.In a televised address, he urged people to cooperate and said he had asked both Army and police not to fire any shots
Thousands of protesters defied a military curfew and stormed her official residence. However, she was no at her residence. Video footage showed protesters vandalising and looting Hasina's official residence 'Ganabhaban' in the capital Dhaka