UK: Record Number Of Women MPs In House Of Commons This Time | Know About Them

Outlook Web Desk
UK's 2024 general elections saw a record number of female lawmakers being elected in the House of Commons. At least 264 female MPs are expected in the new government.
Labour Party's Reeves has been appointed as Britain's first ever female Chancellor of the Exchequer by Keir Starmer, the newly elected British PM.
Blake is the first ever Labour MP to win the seat of the Cities of London and Westminster since its creation in 1950.
Rayner has been appointed as the Deputy Prime Minister and the Secretary of State. She also has the housing and communities department in her portfolio.
Harding scripted history by becoming the first non-Conservative and first ever female MP to represent Esher and Walton in over a century.
Buckley became the first ever female Shrewsbury MP, taking the seat from Daniel Kawczynski, who had represented the area for 19 years.
Putting an end to Andrew Bridgen’s 14-year reign as MP for the constituency, Hack became North West Leicestershire’s first female MP.
Green Party's Denyer defeated Labour shadow cabinet member Thangham Debbonaire in Bristol Central. Her party won four seats overall.
Wrighting became Kettering’s first female MP, describing the win as the ‘absolute honour of her life’.
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, the leader of the UK House of Commons Penny Mordaunt, and former prime minister and South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss are bidding farewell after their defeat.