UK: Record Number Of Women MPs In House Of Commons This Time | Know About Them

Outlook Web Desk

Britain gets highest number of women MPs

UK's 2024 general elections saw a record number of female lawmakers being elected in the House of Commons. At least 264 female MPs are expected in the new government.

AP

Rachel Reeves

Labour Party's Reeves has been appointed as Britain's first ever female Chancellor of the Exchequer by Keir Starmer, the newly elected British PM.

AP

Rachel Blake

Blake is the first ever Labour MP to win the seat of the Cities of London and Westminster since its creation in 1950.

X

Angela Rayner 

Rayner has been appointed as the Deputy Prime Minister and the Secretary of State. She also has the housing and communities department in her portfolio.

AP

Monica Harding 

Harding scripted history by becoming the first non-Conservative and first ever female MP to represent Esher and Walton in over a century.

Liberal Democrats

Julia Buckley 

Buckley became the first ever female Shrewsbury MP, taking the seat from Daniel Kawczynski, who had represented the area for 19 years.

LinkedIn

Amanda Hack 

Putting an end to Andrew Bridgen’s 14-year reign as MP for the constituency, Hack became North West Leicestershire’s first female MP.

X

 Carla Denyer 

Green Party's Denyer defeated Labour shadow cabinet member Thangham Debbonaire in Bristol Central. Her party won four seats overall.

X

Rosie Wrighting

Wrighting became Kettering’s first female MP, describing the win as the ‘absolute honour of her life’.

X

Women MPs bidding farewell

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, the leader of the UK House of Commons Penny Mordaunt, and former prime minister and South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss are bidding farewell after their defeat.

AP