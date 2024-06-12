UEFA Euro 2024: Notable Stars Set To Miss Marquee Tournament In Germany

Outlook Sports Desk

Erling Haaland (Norway)

Haaland's Norway won only three of eight qualifiers and finished six points behind group runner-up Scotland and thus will miss Euro 2024 tournament.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium)

Real Madrid and BEL goalie Thibaut Courtois announced he will miss Euros 2024 on fitness grounds.

Courtois will play no part for Belgium at Euro 2024 File

Karim Benzema (France)

Former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema retired from national team duty the day after Les Bleus lost the 2022 WC final.

Karim Benzema. File/AP

Marcus Rashford (England)

The Manchester United striker's poor form at club level was the sole reason for not making England coach Gareth Southgate’s initial 33-man squad.

Marcus Rashford.

Mats Hummels (Germany)

A UCL final was still not able to convince GER coach Julian Naglesmann to rope in Hummels for the Euros 2024 as he left out the veteran defender.

Mats Hummels in BVB training. Instagram/aussenrist15

Sandro Tonali (Italy)

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali's 10-month ban for betting has ruled him out of consideration for defending champions, Italy.

Sandro Tonali has been banned for 10 months. X/NUFC