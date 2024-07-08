Tiff With 'Jilted Ex', LV Bags, FIR: Firebrand TMC MP Mahua Moitra And Her Controversies

Outlook Web Desk
TMC's firebrand MP Mahua Moitra, known for voicing out her opinions and criticism of the BJP-led central government, has also been involved in several controversies lately
A Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal's Krishnanagar seat from 2019, Moitra was given a ticket again by the TMC from the same constituency for the general elections 2024, which she won
Before entering politics, Mahua Moitra, a graduated in economics and mathematics in 1998 from Mount Holyoke College South Hadley in US' Massachusetts Mahua Moitra worked as an investment banker for JPMorgan Chase.
She quit as the vice-president of JPMorgan Chase in 2009 and joined the Congress where she was reportedly one of the trusted hands of Rahul Gandhi. However, in 2010, she joined the TMC and became an MLA from Nadia district in 2016 West Bengal Assembly polls.
Last year, Mahua Moitra was accused by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey of taking bribes in the form of “cash” and “gifts” from business tycoon Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament. Dubey alleged evidence was given by SC lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, who Moitra had called a 'jilted ex'
Amid the cash-for-query row, Jai Anant Dehadarai and TMC MP Mahua Moitra, former partners, were engaged in a bitter battle over who gets the custody of the dog Henry, a rottweiler.
Moitra was expelled from her Lok Sabha membership last year after it was recommended by the Parliamentary Committee on Ethics report as she was found guilty by the panel in a 'cash for query' case
Mahua Moitra has often been called out for her 'luxury bags', which hit headlines amid bribery allegations on her. In a statement, Moitra had in November last year carried 3 luxury handbags before the parliamentary ethics committee in the cash-for-query matter
In October last tear, photos showing her partying with Shashi Tharoor, posing with a cigar went viral, after which many people targeted her on social media. In a savage reply to trolls Moitra had said, "Bengal’s women live a life, not a lie"
Now, Mahua Moitra is in another controversy again for her remarks on NCW chief Rekha Sharma over latter's visit to stampede-hit Hathras. In the now-deleted post, which showed a man holding an umbrella and walking behind NCW chief, Moitra had written, 'She’s too busy holding up her boss’s pajamas'.