What Is Happening In Sudan?

Toibah Kirmani
Sudan is facing a severe humanitarian crisis, described as one of the worst in recent history.
Khartoum, the capital city, has been reduced to a charred battleground due to a feud between two generals.
The feud escalated into a civil war in April 2023, involving the government’s Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
The civil war has resulted in at least 15,500 deaths so far according to UN estimates.
The conflict forced nine million others from their homes, according to United Nations estimates. Sudan is now home to the largest displacement crisis in the world.
Since independence in 1956, the country has experienced more coups than any other in Africa, most short-lived and bloodless.
The rivals this time — the national army and the paramilitary force that once did its bidding — had seized power together in 2021, but fell out over how to merge their armies.
The Sudanese have been stunned by the destruction, but neither side looks capable of victory, and the war is metastasizing into a devastating free-for-all.