SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma Shines In Sunrisers Hyderabad's 4-Wicket Win

Gaurav Thakur

Crucial Game For SRH

While Punjab Kings were already out of the tournament before the game, SRH had the opportunity to finish in top 2 with a win.

X/@IPL

Jitesh Sharma The Captain

Jitesh Sharma led the Kings in absence of both Shikhar Dhawan and Sam Curran and won the toss in his first attempt.

AP

Youngsters Shine

The uncapped duo of Prabhsimran Singh and Atharva Taide put up a solid 97-run opening stand in just 9.1 overs.

AP

Rossouw Hits Right Notes

Rilee Rossouw hit a quick 49 coming at no3 for Punjab Kings to keep the runs flowing.

PTI

Prabhsimran Power

Prabhsimran Singh hit his second half-century of the season and scored 71 from 45 before his dismissal.

PTI

Jitesh Hits Form

Jitesh Sharma finally found some form in his last game of IPL 2024 hitting a 15-ball 32 not out to take PBKS to 214/5.

AP

SRH Headless On Ball 1

Arshdeep Singh shattered the off-stump of Travis Head on the very first ball of the chase to give PBKS hope.

AP

Abhishek Continues Good Form

Abhishek Sharma smashed a 28-ball 66 to put SRH in command and set up a one-sided victory for his team.

PTI

Klassen Delivers Killer Blow

Henrich Klassen made a fine 42 to kill PBKS hopes as he put SRH on cusp of win before getting out in the penultimate over.

PTI

SRH Sign Off In Style

A 4-wicket win has pushed SRH to number 2 in the points table and unless RR beat KKR on Sunday evening, they will finish at number 2.

AP