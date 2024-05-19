SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma Shines In Sunrisers Hyderabad's 4-Wicket Win

Gaurav Thakur
While Punjab Kings were already out of the tournament before the game, SRH had the opportunity to finish in top 2 with a win.
Jitesh Sharma led the Kings in absence of both Shikhar Dhawan and Sam Curran and won the toss in his first attempt.
The uncapped duo of Prabhsimran Singh and Atharva Taide put up a solid 97-run opening stand in just 9.1 overs.
Rilee Rossouw hit a quick 49 coming at no3 for Punjab Kings to keep the runs flowing.
Prabhsimran Singh hit his second half-century of the season and scored 71 from 45 before his dismissal.
Jitesh Sharma finally found some form in his last game of IPL 2024 hitting a 15-ball 32 not out to take PBKS to 214/5.
Arshdeep Singh shattered the off-stump of Travis Head on the very first ball of the chase to give PBKS hope.
Abhishek Sharma smashed a 28-ball 66 to put SRH in command and set up a one-sided victory for his team.
Henrich Klassen made a fine 42 to kill PBKS hopes as he put SRH on cusp of win before getting out in the penultimate over.
A 4-wicket win has pushed SRH to number 2 in the points table and unless RR beat KKR on Sunday evening, they will finish at number 2.