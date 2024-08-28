Outlook Sports Desk
They may be ranked 29th in the world, but Spain reached a hitherto unscaled peak with their 14th consecutive T20I win on August 25, 2024. The Spanish men's side is unbeaten in the shortest format since November 2022.
Back in December 2022, Malaysia notched up 13 wins on the bounce, defeating Bahrain by seven wickets in a quadrangular home series match to hold the world record previously.
Another Associate team, Bermuda held the record jointly with Malaysia before Spain rewrote it. Bermuda trumped Panama by five wickets in Hamilton in October 2023.
Among full-member nations, Afghanistan are top of the charts with their mark of 12 straight wins. They got to the 12th win against arch-rivals Bangladesh during a tri-series also involving Zimbabwe, in Mirpur, back in September 2019.
Even India were surpassed by Spain's unprecedented streak of wins. The Indian men's team had amassed 12 wins on the trot back in February 2022, with a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Dharamsala.
Like India and Afghanistan, Romania too had recorded 12 successive T20I wins, back in September 2021. The Associate outfit beat Luxembourg by 33 runs in Ilfov County (Romania) to achieve the feat.
The Afghans are the only side to feature twice in the top 10, as they had racked up 11 consecutive wins in March 2017. They got to the 11th victory against Ireland during a bilateral series in Greater Noida.
The Uganda cricket team, who competed at the 2024 T20 World Cup, secured 11 wins on the bounce in October 2021. They thrashed Seychelles by 95 runs in a World Cup qualifying match to get there.
Another participant at the 2024 T20 World Cup, Papua New Guinea too pulled off 11 back-to-back T20I wins in September 2023. They edged out Hong Kong by one wicket in Kuala Lumpur to get there.
Finally, Nigeria have also recorded 11 straight T20I victories, in October 2023. They prevailed over Rwanda in the West Africa Trophy final at Lagos to not only lift the title, but also achieve the milestone.