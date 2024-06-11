South Africa Vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup Match 21 Highlights

Gaurav Thakur

SA Win Toss

A sea of Bangladesh supporters flocked to the New York Stadium as SA won the toss and decided to bat first.

AP

Tanzim On Target

Tanzim Hasan Sakib picked three wickets in the powerplay to push the Proteas on the backfoot right from the start.

AP

Tigers Keep It Tight

Bangladesh picked up four wickets in the powerplay and restricted SA to just 25 runs.

AP

Miller-Klaasen Rescue SA

For the second consecutive match, David Miller provided stability to SA innings this time alongside Heinrich Klaasen.

AP

No Late Flourish

At 100/3 in 17 overs, SA looked set to go big but Bangladesh pulled it back dismissing Miller and Klaasen to stop SA at 113/7.

AP

Slow And Steady

Bangladesh lost just one wicket in powerplay but scored only 25 runs in pursuit of the 114-run target.

AP

SA Strike Back

Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan and Najmul Shanto were all dimissed by the tenth over and SA came right back in the game.

Adam Hunger

Hridoy Keeps Bangladesh Alive

In form Towhid Hridoy combined with Mahumudullah to reduce the equation to 20 needed from last 18 balls.

AP

The Game Changer

Hridoy was dismissed by Rabada on the first ball of the 18th over and the game turned around quickly after that.

AP

Inches Away From Win

With six needed from two, Mahmudullah launched Keshav Maharaj towards the long-on fence only to be caught meters short from boundary.

AP

SA Win

SA defeated Bangladesh by four runs as Keshav Maharaj held his nerves to defend 11 in the last over.

AP

Up Next

Bangladesh now play Netherlands on June 13 and the winner of that match could become the favourite to advance to the next round.

AP