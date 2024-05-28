Sherpa Kami Rita Returns To Hero's Welcome In Nepal

Tejas Rane
Kami Rita is a Sherpa who recently scaled Mount Everest for the 30th time. The veteran Sherpa received a hero's welcome in Nepal.
At the tender age of 24, Rita climbed the summit scale for the first time. This started a journey for Rita in his career as mountaineer.
Rita was born in Thame village, Solukhumbu District in Nepal which is famous for producing excellent climbers especially Sherpas.
Rita began as a staffer but his mountaineering career took off in 1992 that gave him more time to learn about it.
“I will continue climbing and will be back again next year and for at least one or two more years,” Kami Rita was quoted in the local media.
Besides Everest, he has climbed K2, Manaslu, Cho Oyu and Lhoste.
Rita plans to become a leader of a team at the Everest Base Camp.