Secret ATM, Travel With Vials Of Blood: Bizarre Royal Family Facts

The Royal Family is almost always in the news for various reasons, some of which are conspiracy theories or bizarre facts surrounding the members. From travelling with vials of blood to secret code names, take a look at some facts we found on the internet about the Royal Family
Every senior member of the Royal Family reportedly has been given a code name of a UK bridge. The code names are to be used in case of their death, in order to avoid the news leaking before all important parties are officially informed.
To increase the level of security of the royal heirs and to avoid the any future crises of succession in the event of the monarch's death in a plane crash. As per a custom, once an heir to the throne turns 12, he or she must fly separately from all the other heirs
According to information found on the internet, the UK monarch owns a decent portion of all the UK swans, in an odd law dating back decades. The rule was laid down when swans were considered to be a delicacy to kill and eat
To avoid any awkward wardrobe malfunctions, the royal women attach weights to the hems of their dresses to stop them from flying up in the wind
While the Bukhingham Palace Guards may look like a tourist attraction, they are legally allowed to use force to protect the palace and anyone in it from trespassers
A Channel 5 documentary, Secrets Of The Royal Palaces, revealed that there is an ATM machine in the depths of Buckingham Palace that the family members can always use.
In 1917, King George V assigned “Windsor” as the royal family’s official surname, and in 1960, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip proclaimed that their descendants not styled as a Royal Highness or titled a Prince or Princess would take the surname Mountbatten-Windsor.
As per an English tradition, only older boys and men wear pants in the Royal Family. What a young boy in the royal family wears dates back to a 16th-century tradition.