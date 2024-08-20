Scientists Predict '25 Hour Day' In Future

Outlook Web Desk

25 Hours Earth Day In Future

Scientists have said that the Moon is moving away from Earth at a rate of approximately 3.8 centimeters per year, which means in about 200 million years, Earth days will extend to 25 hours.

Far side of the moon illuminated by the sun | NASA

18 Hours Earth Day In Past

Scientists say around 1.4 billion years ago, when the Moon was closer to Earth, a day lasted just over 18 hours.

Sight of Moon captured from space | NASA

Moon Drifting Away From Earth

Scientists believe that the Moon is moving away nearly 3.8 centimeters from Earth with each passing year, which causes the Earth’s rotation to slow down, thereby increasing the day length.

Moon image captured near Pyramids in Cairo | AP

Increased Earth Day Time

As the Moon keeps drifting from the Earth, the celestial body’s gravitational pull decelerates the Earth’s rotation and thus gradually increasing the length of a daytime.

Moon captured behind Temple of Posedion at Athens | AP

Longer Days In Future

Scientists have predicted that in nearly 200 million years, a day could extend to 25 hours on Earth.

People walk in front of a rising supermoon in Los Angeles | AP

Increased Daytime Impact On Life On Earth

Scientists have also predicted due to the increased daytime on Earth, there is going to be impact on ramifications on the planet’s climate and environment.

Moon's image captured at Michigan Lake | AP

Scientific Monitoring

Scientists have been using advanced tools and technology to monitor the Moon’s continuous gradual drift from Earth, through which they have been enable to provide insights into these long-term changes.

Supermoon image captured in Brazil's Brasilia | AP

Moon-Earth Relationship

The Moon helps in stabilising the Earth’s axial tilt, which influences seasonal variations and climate patterns.

Moon seen over the Smolny Cathedral in St. Petersburg | AP

Reason For Earth Decreased Rotation

Scientists say the tidal drag on the Earth slows its rotation down and the Moon gains that energy as angular momentum. Presently, the Moon is an average of 384,400 km away from Earth, taking some 27.3 days to complete a single orbit around Earth.

A statue of Mercury and moon seen in Copenhagen | AP

Is This A New Revelation?

No, this isn’t exactly a new revelation, as there were many similar studies published such as the solar system chaos by the Russian scientist Jacques Laskar back in 1989.

Earth's image captured by NASA from lunar surface | NASA