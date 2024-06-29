Preventing Rain-Related Diseases, Infections This Monsoon | Here's How

Outlook Web Desk

MONSOON SEASON IS HERE!!

Though monsoon brings much respite from the scorching summer heat, it also brings along bacteria and viruses. It is key that we learn how to prevent the diseases and infections that are related to the weather.

PTI

MAINTAIN HYGIENE CONSTANTLY

Viruses and bacteria thrive in highly unhygienic conditions, multiplying in numbers. So, constant measures are needed, like that of washing hands, especially before eating.

Getty Images

THOROUGHLY CLEAN FRUITS & VEGGIES

Though the rule applies to all seasons, but rainy weather calls for extra care when it comes to extensively cleaning your fruits and vegetables before consumption.

Getty Images

FULL-LENGTH CLOTHING

With all kinds of viruses and flies in the atmosphere, it is best to wear full-length clothes. Malaria, dengue and other such disease-causing parasites are active during monsoon.

Getty Images

KEEP AWAY FROM STAGNANT RAIN WATER

One of the best practices is to ensure that adults and kids, both stay away from stagnant rain water, while travelling or playing. Children playing in the water might become the cause for issues like conjunctivitis.

PTI

AVOID STREET FOOD OR EATING OUT

Beating monsoon cravings is important, but so is one's health. It is always advised to avoid street food and frequent consumption of take outs during rainy weather.

Getty Images

HYDRATE, HYDRATE, HYDRATE!

Summer, monsoon or winters, round the year and through all seasons, the one thing that remains constant is hydration. Drinking a lot of water contributes to good health, without doubt.

Getty Images

CLEAN SURROUNDINGS

A very basic tip, but like mothers repeatedly telling kids to clean their rooms, we also need to remember to maintain our clean surroundings. No litter, no stagnant water!

Getty Images

VITAMINS AS IMMUNITY BOOSTERS

Though the high-fibre food that one normally consumes is enough, it is a good practice to further boost the immunity with the help of vitamins. Do consult your physicians.

Getty Images

MOSQUITO REPELLANTS

Last but not the least, mosquito repellants sound like a marketing tact but with the amount of mosquitoes seen during monsoon, call for the purchase and use of this product.

Getty Images