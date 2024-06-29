Preventing Rain-Related Diseases, Infections This Monsoon | Here's How

Outlook Web Desk
Though monsoon brings much respite from the scorching summer heat, it also brings along bacteria and viruses. It is key that we learn how to prevent the diseases and infections that are related to the weather.
Viruses and bacteria thrive in highly unhygienic conditions, multiplying in numbers. So, constant measures are needed, like that of washing hands, especially before eating.
Though the rule applies to all seasons, but rainy weather calls for extra care when it comes to extensively cleaning your fruits and vegetables before consumption.
With all kinds of viruses and flies in the atmosphere, it is best to wear full-length clothes. Malaria, dengue and other such disease-causing parasites are active during monsoon.
One of the best practices is to ensure that adults and kids, both stay away from stagnant rain water, while travelling or playing. Children playing in the water might become the cause for issues like conjunctivitis.
Beating monsoon cravings is important, but so is one's health. It is always advised to avoid street food and frequent consumption of take outs during rainy weather.
Summer, monsoon or winters, round the year and through all seasons, the one thing that remains constant is hydration. Drinking a lot of water contributes to good health, without doubt.
A very basic tip, but like mothers repeatedly telling kids to clean their rooms, we also need to remember to maintain our clean surroundings. No litter, no stagnant water!
Though the high-fibre food that one normally consumes is enough, it is a good practice to further boost the immunity with the help of vitamins. Do consult your physicians.
Last but not the least, mosquito repellants sound like a marketing tact but with the amount of mosquitoes seen during monsoon, call for the purchase and use of this product.