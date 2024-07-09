PM Modi In Moscow: Why Russia Is Important To India

Outlook Web Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia comes at a crucial time. He held first in person bilateral meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Putin, since the beginning of the Ukraine War in February 2022.
Here is why Russia is significant ally of India:
There has been a seven decade-old relationship between India and Russia. Indian PM’s visit to Russia is a statement of the importance New Delhi accords to its relationship with Moscow, and an underlining of this foreign policy priority.
Over the years, as India has diversified its relationships in a multi-polar world, the India-Russia relationship has stagnated in some areas and atrophied in others. Although, the defence is the strongest pillar of the strategic partnership between the two countries, with nuclear and space cooperation also occupying an important place.
Russia was India’s main supplier of arms during the era of the Cold War. At present nearly 70 percent of India’s defence equipment is estimated to be of Russian made. India and Russia have signed agreements for the supply of S-400 Triumf mobile surface-to-air missile systems, MiG-29 fighter aircraft, and Kamov helicopters.
The two countries have also signed agreements for the licensed production of T-90 tanks, Su-30MKI fighters, AK-203 assault rifles, and BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles. India still cannot afford to alienate Russia, particularly at a time when it is engaged in a standoff with the China along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.
Following the beginning of Ukraine war, India has been buying large amounts of Russian oil at a discount to cushion the inflationary impact of rising crude prices.
The purchase of Russian crude has pushed bilateral trade volumes beyond expectations and targets. The bilateral trade between India and Russia has reached an all-time high of $65.70 billion in FY 2023-24, as per official figures.
Ukraine war has put India in a delicate diplomatic position with its Western allies. India has walked the diplomatic tightrope, not explicitly condemning the Russian invasion but calling for restrain between the two countries.
India is positioning itself as a neutral player that could be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine at war. India’s PM Modi is one of the few world leaders who have had phone conversations with both Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to end the war.
PM Modi’s visit to Russia comes days after a series of meetings between India and the West. India’s main concern is its defence relationship with Russia and the Moscow-Beijing embrace that is against Indian strategic interests.