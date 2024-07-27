Paris Olympics 2024: Decoding The So-Called 'Anti-Sex' Cardboard Beds

Outlook Web Desk

What Are 'Anti-Sex' Beds

The 'anti-sex' beds, that have made a comeback at the 2024 Paris Olympics, are made of recyclable cardboards and mattresses are placed on top of these for Olympians to sleep in.

X/@paul_peret

When Were They First Introduced

These 'anti-sex' cardboard beds were first introduced in the summer of 2021 during the Tokyo Olympics. This was reportedly brought in to reduce risk of Covid-19 transmission.

Getty Images

Features Of 'Anti-Sex' Cardboard Beds

These cardboards have three 'modules', allowing athletes to adjust the length and firmness of the beds as per their requirement, said Salon's report.

Getty Images

Anti-Sex Beds To Prevent 'Sex'

At Tokyo Olympics, Team USA Olympic runner Paul Chelimo had claimed that these beds were aimed at preventing intimacy among athletes, saying that it can take the weight of just one person.

Getty Images

Sturdy Or Collapsible?

Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan debunked the myth around the flimsiness of the cardboard beds in 2021, for which the Tokyo Olympics had also thanked him.

Screengrab from Rhys' video Facebook

It's Fake, Fake News!!!

In an Instagram video, Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan jumped and somersaulted on the cardboard bed many times, confirming that news about the bed being is flimsy is "fake".

Screengrab Instagram/rhysmcc1

'Anti-Sex' Cardboard Bed Tour

British athlete Tom Daley shared a video of himself on the bed and gave a tour of it. He also jumped on it and said, "As you can see, it's pretty sturdy".

Screengrab Instagram/tomdaley

Also, Condoms In Olympians' Kits

Amid debate over the anti-sex boards, Olympians also received pack of condoms in their kits with Phryge, the hat-shaped mascot of the Paris Olympics.

Sarah Douglas TikTok video screengrab X/@Boyddays

Bed, Mattress Made For Sustainability

The official Olympics website said that both the cardboard and polyethylene mattresses are 100% recyclable, aiming at sustainability purposes.

Getty Images

Beds To Be Recycled After Games

The 100 per cent "made in France" cardboard beds will be recycled in the country after the Olympic Games.

Getty Images