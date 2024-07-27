Paris Olympics 2024: Decoding The So-Called 'Anti-Sex' Cardboard Beds

Outlook Web Desk
The 'anti-sex' beds, that have made a comeback at the 2024 Paris Olympics, are made of recyclable cardboards and mattresses are placed on top of these for Olympians to sleep in.
These 'anti-sex' cardboard beds were first introduced in the summer of 2021 during the Tokyo Olympics. This was reportedly brought in to reduce risk of Covid-19 transmission.
These cardboards have three 'modules', allowing athletes to adjust the length and firmness of the beds as per their requirement, said Salon's report.
At Tokyo Olympics, Team USA Olympic runner Paul Chelimo had claimed that these beds were aimed at preventing intimacy among athletes, saying that it can take the weight of just one person.
Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan debunked the myth around the flimsiness of the cardboard beds in 2021, for which the Tokyo Olympics had also thanked him.
In an Instagram video, Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan jumped and somersaulted on the cardboard bed many times, confirming that news about the bed being is flimsy is "fake".
British athlete Tom Daley shared a video of himself on the bed and gave a tour of it. He also jumped on it and said, "As you can see, it's pretty sturdy".
Amid debate over the anti-sex boards, Olympians also received pack of condoms in their kits with Phryge, the hat-shaped mascot of the Paris Olympics.
The official Olympics website said that both the cardboard and polyethylene mattresses are 100% recyclable, aiming at sustainability purposes.
The 100 per cent "made in France" cardboard beds will be recycled in the country after the Olympic Games.