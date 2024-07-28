Paris Olympics 2024: Controversies Around Opening Ceremony, Hijab Ban And Others

Trisha Majumder
Paris Olympics 2024 has commenced with a bag of controversies involving the grand opening ceremony which was followed by existing issues like hijab ban in France, call for ban on Israel for their ongoing war on Gaza. Some people have also raised concerns over pollution in Seine river and migrant policies in the country.
In an aim to display inclusivity, drag queens took center stage at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, showcasing the vibrant and influential role of the French LGBTQ+ community ended up attracting criticism over a tableau reminiscent of "The Last Supper" from across the globe.
Expressing shock by the 'mockery' of Last Supper in a post on X, Mississipi-based C-Spire announced that they will be pulling their advertising from the Olympics.
Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut criticised the organisers of Paris Olympics for including the act featuring drag queens in the opening ceremony.
The uproar against the performance of the drag queens at the opening ceremony led to the term 'Boycott Olympics' trend on X platform as hundreds of users accuse the act of 'disrespecting Jesus'.
Hours before the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony a series of coordinated attacks damaged high-speed train lines in France. Officials described the incidents as sabotage, involving arson and vandalism. While there is no evidence linking these acts directly to the Olympics, authorities are investigating.
France's secularism laws, which ban hijabs, clashed with the IOC's allowance for religious attire, sparking controversy when Muslim French sprinter Sounkamba Sylla claimed that she was barred from the Olympics opening ceremony for wearing one and instead was allowed to wear a cap.
Calls to ban Israel from the Olympics intensified as their national anthem was booed and chants of "free Palestine" were heard their national football team took the field their during opening game in Paris.