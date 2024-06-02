Parade Of Planets 2024: Tips For Sky Watchers From NASA

Asmita Ravi Shankar

MEET UP OF MARS AND SATURN WITH MOON

A reddish Mars will be seen just beneath the crescent Moon, while the Saturn will be spotted nearby with them in the lower east portion.

MOON BENEATH MARS

According to NASA, the crescent moon will sit beneath Mars in the morning twilight on June 3. The parade of planets will also be visible across India.

JUPITER EMERGES AS MORNING PLANET

The morning after, Jupiter emerges as the morning planet after passing behind the Sun as per the view from Earth.

JUPITER CLIMBS HIGHER

After June 24, Jupiter begins climbing higher by the day as the month of July approaches.

MOON WITH SATURN

Moon and Saturn's pair rises high at midnight on June 27 and are seen high in the southern sky by dawn.

EASILY OBSERVED PLANETS

Of the five easily observed planets in the sky are Mars and Jupiter, with the latter sometimes appearing too bright, like a shining beacon.

SATURN SPOTTED WITH NAKED EYE

Saturn is also among the planets that can be easily spotted with a naked or unaided eye.

PLANETS SHINE STEADILY

The easiest way to tell planets and stars apart is that the former shines steadily, while the latter twinkles.

RISE EAST, SET WEST

Both planets and stars rise in the east and set in the west and they move very slowly across the sky.

FULL MOON ON JUNE 21

Passing through its June phases, the Moon will be at its full on June 21, the US space agency said.

